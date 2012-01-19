MOSCOW/MILAN Jan 19 Talks on an alliance between Italy's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali and Russian bank VTB have been postponed because of volatility in European financial markets, a spokesman for the Russian lender said on Thursday.

Generali had been looking at Russia as part of its expansion into central and eastern Europe and other emerging markets, including Asia, in a strategy favoured by financial markets.

A VTB spokesman said talks were postponed due to "current instability in European markets".

Generali has approved a business plan for the venture and hoped to conclude the deal by the end of 2011, chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto said last September, with the aim of taking a majority stake in the business.

Generali took a 1 percent stake in VTB earlier last year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by David Hulmes)