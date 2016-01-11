BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts net profit of 448.7 mln yuan in March
* Says net profit of 448.7 million yuan ($65.01 million) in March
MILAN Jan 11 Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco is negotiating the renewal of his mandate at the helm of the Italian insurer, a source close to Generali said on Monday after a newspaper report said rival Zurich Insurance would soon name Greco as its boss.
The SonntagsZeitung paper reported on Sunday, without identifying its sources, that Zurich would make an announcement at the latest by Feb. 9. However, it said Greco's appointment had not been formally approved and a last-minute surprise turn of events could not be ruled out.
DUBAI, April 11 Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy dropped on profit taking, pulling that index lower in early trade on Tuesday, while strong first quarter results from Dubai Islamic Bank helped to buoy its local index.