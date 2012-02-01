(Follows alerts)
Feb 1 General Maritime, which
had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November, said
private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management will
provide it with $175 million in new capital under its plan of
reorganization.
The crude oil and refined petroleum products shipper
will continue to operate as a going concern and reduce its
funded indebtedness by about $600 million, the company said in a
statement.
General Maritime said it has filed a plan of reorganization
with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern
District of New York, and intends to seek confirmation of the
plan by April.
The company, which owns a fleet of 30 tankers, had been
weighed down by the downturn triggered by an oversupply of
vessels amid weak demand.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)