May 3 Tanker shipping company General Maritime
Corp expects to emerge from bankruptcy in May after
its amended reorganization plan was approved by the bankruptcy
court.
The company, which ships crude oil and refined petroleum
products, will get $175 million in new capital from private
equity firm Oaktree Capital Management.
The reorganization plan, filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of New York, was unanimously
approved by the company's senior lenders.
The New York-based company had filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in November last year, after an oversupply
of vessels triggered a downturn in the tanker shipping industry.
Separately, one of Europe's biggest dry bulk ship operators,
Deiulemar Compagnia di Navigazione, was declared bankrupt
earlier on Thursday, raising fears that others could collapse as
a four-year slump in the sector takes its toll.
