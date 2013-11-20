Nov 20 General Mills Inc : * Reaffirms fiscal 2014 financial targets * FY 2014 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.37 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Fiscal 2014 plans also include strong cash returns to shareholders through a

15 percent dividend increase effective August 1, 2013 * Says for the fiscal year ending May 25, 2014, it continues to expect low

single-digit growth in net sales * Says second-quarter input cost inflation is expected to be above its

first-quarter inflation rate * For the full fiscal year, the company continues to forecast 3 percent input

cost inflation