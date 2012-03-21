March 21 General Mills Inc reported a slightly lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

The maker of Progresso soups, Cheerios cereal and Green Giant frozen vegetables said net income was $391.5 million, or 58 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, ended on Feb. 26, compared to $392.1 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were $4.12 billion, up from $3.65 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)