UPDATE 2-Chinese firm files complaints with Chinese government over McDonald's China sale
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
NEW YORK Feb 29 Food company General Mills Inc pushed into the U.S. snack food market by acquiring the small chip maker Food Should Taste Good.
Terms of the deal, which closed on Wednesday, were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Food Should Taste Good -- which makes sweet potato chips and tortilla chips in flavors like lime, olive and jalapeno -- puts General Mills into more direct competition with the likes of PepsiCo's Frito-Lay, Diamond Foods Inc, which owns Kettle chips, and Kellogg , which will soon own Pringles.
General Mills, whose other brands include Cheerios cereal, Nature Valley granola bars and Betty Crocker cake mixes, already competes fiercely with Kellogg, which makes Corn Flakes cereal and Kashi bars. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
HONG KONG, Feb 16 A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp , arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.
Feb 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.