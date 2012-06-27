Cenovus Energy swings to profit as production rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy Inc swung to a quarterly profit, as production rose and costs fell.
June 27 General Mills Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by its recent Yoplait acquisition.
The maker of Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal said net income was $325.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter, up from $320.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 12 percent to $4.07 billion.
* Time Inc increased fourth quarter operating income from $10 million to $122 million and increased fourth quarter adjusted oibda by 14% year-over-year_the highest rates of growth in any single quarter since spin-off in 2014
* Qtrly total oil production 219,551 bbls/d versus 199,556 bbls/d