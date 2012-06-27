June 27 General Mills Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by its recent Yoplait acquisition.

The maker of Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal said net income was $325.4 million, or 49 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter, up from $320.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 12 percent to $4.07 billion.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York)