BRIEF-Comtech Telecom secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation, telematics services
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation and telematics services
June 26 General Mills Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that met Wall Street expectations but it gave a forecast for the new fiscal year that was below.
The maker of Cheerios cereal, Progresso soup and other packaged foods said net income was $366.3 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on May 26, up from $325.4 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as tax and accounting adjustments, earnings were 53 cents per share, meeting analysts' average estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.5 percent to $4.41 billion.
For fiscal 2014, the company forecast earnings of $2.87 to $2.90 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. secures $4.5 million agreement for navigation and telematics services
* Indexes up: Dow 1.39 pct, S&P 1.40 pct, Nasdaq 1.32 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BERLIN, March 1 Some of the world's biggest private equity firms are growing increasingly nervous that the sector is heading for a downturn after years of stellar returns fuelled by low interest rates and strong demand for alternative investments.