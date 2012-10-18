(Corrects name of GM chief information officer In fourth
paragraph)
Oct 18 General Motors Co will shift 3,000
Hewlett-Packard Co employees to its payroll as part of a
sweeping program to overhaul the automaker's information
services, GM said Thursday.
GM described as "cost-neutral" a new multi-year contract
with HP that will bring the computer-services employees now
working on GM business inside the automaker over the next six
months. Most of the new employees are located in the United
States, GM said.
The two companies declined to provide the value of the
contract. They said an unspecified number of HP employees will
remain at the computer-services company to work on the GM
business.
The latest move, announced by GM Chief Information Officer
Randy Mott, further bolsters the automaker's efforts to beef up
its in-house IT capability.
Over the past two months, GM had said it will hire 2,000
workers to staff new IT centers in Austin, Texas, and Warren,
Michigan, with plans to open two additional centers in the
United States.
In July, the automaker said it would reverse years of
outsourcing IT work. GM now outsources about 90 percent of its
IT services and provides the rest in-house, but it wants to flip
those figures in the next three to five years.
The IT overhaul plan was outlined by Mott to GM's 1,500 IT
employees in June. The former Hewlett-Packard executive said the
moves will make GM more efficient and productive.
(Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Gerald E. McCormick)