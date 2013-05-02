DETROIT May 2 General Motors Co : * Says North American pricing fell $200 million in Q1 2013 versus Q1 2012 -- slides * Says pricing in Europe was flat in Q1, costs improved $300 million in region

- slides * Says international operations Q1 pricing was flat; South American prices rose

$100 million * Says effective tax rate now estimated to be 'in the high 30s' * GM Financial says acquisition of Ally International 'in process' * CFO says 'too soon' to call bottom in European downturn; GM reaffirms plan to

break even in Europe by mid-decade * CFO says expects to 'build on' 2012 profit in South America this year