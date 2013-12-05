DETROIT Dec 5 General Motors Co Vice Chairman Steve Girsky in telephone interview: * Vice chairman Girsky says chevrolet's business results in Europe were

"unacceptable" * Vice chairman Girsky says company is gaining "more and more confidence" with

opel and vauxhall brands in Europe * Vice chairman Girsky says this was a way for GM to better allocate how it

spent its resources * Vice chairman Girsky says the move today is "another tool in the tool kit" to

end losses in europe * Vice chairman Girsky says chevy is still a global brand and company will

redirect resources to help brand grow elsewhere in world * Vice chairman Girsky says gm's Russian unit results will still be booked with

Europe as previously announced * Vice chairman Girsky declined to say how much the company would save with the

move but said some of the savings would accrue in Europe and some in other

parts of the world * Vice chairman Girsky says Manchester united Jersey sponorship deal for chevy

unaffected by the decision to drop chevy brand in Europe * Vice chairman Girsky says cadillac working on plan to lay out growth strategy

for Europe, but gave no details