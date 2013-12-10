METALS-London copper supported by dollar, supply concerns
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
DETROIT Dec 10 General Motors Co CEO Dan Akerson on conference call with media: * CEO Akerson says roughly two months ago family learned of his wife's cancer * CEO Akerson says every board plans for succession * CEO Akerson says mary barra "great choice" as his successor * CEO Akerson says barra has vision where she wants to take GM * CEO Akerson says thought GM had the talent within the company and didn't look
outside for successor * CEO Akerson says company under barra needs to execute on its existing
strategies globally * CEO Akerson says top executives at the company "play well as a team" * CEO Akerson says there was no set date for his departure but he had thought
it would be mid- to late-2014 before his wife's cancer was discovered * CEO Akerson says GM as a "boy's club" is dated perception, pointing to how
barra will be fifth woman on board * CEO Akerson says barra not picked because she is a woman, she was picked for
her talent * CEO Akerson says it was board's decision to split chairman and CEO jobs and
he supported it * CEO Akerson says there was a "diligent" process that resulted in barra's
selection * CEO Akerson says barra's selection as his successor was unanimous on board * CEO Akerson says only thing on his mind is getting his wife through her
cancer, not his next job * CEO Akerson says took CEO job out of sense of duty to US and Canadian
taxpayers, not for the money * CEO Akerson says still more transformation left at GM to do * CEO Akerson says emphasized vice chairman girsky, who will exit the company
in April, will remain on board * CEO Akerson says compensation now that treasury has exited stake will change,
be more performance oriented, with a quarter tied to quality
* Coming Up: U.S. Factory orders Jan at 1500 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
March 5 U.S. stock index futures fell on Sunday amid news of North Korea's firing of four ballistic missiles and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.