DETROIT Jan 23 General Motors Co CEO Mary
Barra in interview with reporters at the comnpany's Detroit
headquarters:
* CEO Barra says company has keen focus on operating profitably
everywhere it
operates
* CEO Barra says wants to maintain "fortress balance sheet" at
company
* CEO Barra says opportunity to accelerate what the company is
doing
* CEO Barra says still targeting mid-decade goal of hitting 10
percent profit
margins in North America
* CEO Barra says there's "positive momentum" in US regarding
gm's public image
* CEO Barra says the direction set under Dan Akerson is intact
* CEO Barra says will continue to invest in the business around
the world
* CEO Barra says will reinvest in the business, "product is the
lifeline"
* CEO Barra says her priority is continuing on the strategy the
company already
has
* CEO Barra says sees a lot of opportunity with Cadillac brand
and wants to
build on company's strong position in China
* CEO Barra reaffirms GM goal to break even in Europe by
mid-decade
* CEO Barra says a lot GM can do to strengthen the Opel brand
in Europe
* CEO Barra says a lot of opportunity in China for the
company's Chevrolet
brand
* CEO Barra says sees Chairman Solso as great addition to team,
he will lead
board and advise barra
* CEO Barra says senior leadership at company aligned on
strategy
* CEO Barra says President Ammann will focus on opportunities
in the regions
and building the brands
* CEO Barra says company looking for modest share growth in
auto sales globally