BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
DETROIT, March 11 General Motors Co : * US attorney's office in New York has opened criminal probe of General Motors
Co related to ignition switch recall-source * Prosecutors examining if GM is criminally liable for failing to properly
disclose ignition-switch problems-source
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing