PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 General Motors Co : * U.S. judge sets April 4 hearing to consider request that General Motors Co
tell drivers to stop driving vehicles recalled over ignition switches
-- court order * Lawyers for drivers who are suing GM over recalled vehicles had requested the
"park it now" mandatory injunction against GM -- court records * Lawyers say proposed injunction would require GM to urge drivers of 1.7
million affected vehicles to stop driving them until a fix is found * Hearing on emergency motion for injunction against GM scheduled for afternoon
of April 4 in federal court in Corpus Christi, Texas
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.