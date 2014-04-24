Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO mary Barra and CFO Chuck Stevens: * CEO Barra says company remains on track to hit breakeven results in Europe by
mid-decade * CEO says company has not experienced meaningful impact on U.S. sales due to
ignition switch recall * CEO says company's internal probe on track and expects recommendations from
Kenneth Feinberg in next 45 days * CFO says company still sees US auto industry sales this year in the range of
16 million to 16.5 million vehicles * CFO says company still is targeting market share growth in North America this
year versus last year * CFO says Canada has not approached GM about selling its GM stake to the
company * CFO reiterates the $1.1 billion in 2014 restructuring costs the company
forecast in January
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent