BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra speaking at company town hall: * CEO barra says company's probe of its handling of defective ignition switch
has been shared with U.S. government and company board * CEO barra apologizes again for the pain caused by the defective part * CEO barra says company will accept responsibility for its mistakes * CEO barra says valukas, who led probe, was granted complete access, former GM
employees were part of probe * CEO barra says nhtsa will post copy of probe online for anyone to review * CEO barra says probe report is troubling * CEO barra says recall issue represented fundamental failure to meet basic
needs of customers * CEO barra says "we failed these customers" * CEO barra says probe found pattern of incompetance and neglect * CEO barra says company operated in silos * CEO barra says "this should have never happened" * CEO barra blames the actions of a few people * CEO barra says report called it a "history of failures," no sense of urgency * CEO barra says report says no one raised the issue to highest level of
company * CEO barra says many of problems in company system already fixed * CEO barra says valukas report revealed no conspracy by company to cover-up
ffacts and no trade-off was made betwene safety and costs * CEO barra says "we misdiagnosed the problem from the very beginning," saying
engineers didn't realize airbags wouldn't deploy with switch in off position * CEO barra cites steps company has already taken, including creation of global
vehicle safety job * CEO barra says we restructured the safety decision process to raise it to
highest levels, senior management will be involved in process * CEO barra says will act on recommendations of valukas report * CEO barra says recalls will be "substantially complete" by end of Q2 * CEO barra says a number of changes, including 15 individuals who "acted
inappropriately" are no longer with the company * CEO barra says disciplinary actions taken against 5 other employees * CEO barra says will start a copensation program for those hurt or who lost
family due to bad part, feinberg will administer that fund * Rpt-gm ceo barra says will start a compensation program for those hurt or who
lost family due to bad part, feinberg will administer that fund * CEO barra says company must set industry standard for safety and quality * CEO barra calls on employees to call out problems if they see them
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* Asx alert-d13 mesmer technology licensed to Booz Allen Hamilton-d13.ax