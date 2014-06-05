BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra, President Dan Ammann and global product development chief Mark Reuss speaking to the media: * CEO Barra says part used didn't meet performance requirements and problem was
misdiagnosed * CEO Barra says those fired represent many functions, most in senior or
executive roles * CEO Barra says tragic set of events * CEO Barra did not address whether company would waive liability shield gained
through bankruptcy, says compensation fund program voluntary * CEO Barra says report indicates part change was not communicated inside the
company * CEO Barra says no trade-off of cost versus safety was deemed because it was
deemed to have been a customer satisfaction issue not customer safety * President Ammann says compensationfund will focus on those injured or who
lost lives, when asked whether those whose cars lost value would be inclluded * CEO Barra says two engineers on leave no longer part off company * CEO Barra says well over half of employees fired were executive level or
higher * Product development chief Reuss says his team now more integrated with legal * CEO Barra says it was not necessarily the case that employees involved in the
failure to catch bad switch had already left company * CEO Barra says has spoken with secretary of transportation and key members of
congress aboout report * GM's Reuss says report does not address whether other parts may have been
changed without the part number being changed * CEO Barra says federal government bears no responsibility in failing
to catch the problem * CEO Barra couldn't say why engineers failed to catch the problem early on * CEO Barra says those employees who left were across many departments * CEO Barra says four different departments were represented in the departures
of the 15 employees * CEO Barra says there has been a lot of strengthening done in product
development and more will be made * President Ammann says the 13 fatalities linked to bad part is what the
company knows, didn't speculate if number would rise * President Ammann says rules and eligibility of compensation fund will be set
by ken feinberg * CEO Barra says two root issues, part didn't meet performance requirements and
people at company didn't understand connection of that to the problems that
arose * CEO Barra says recall decision procedure now includes herself, ammann and
reuss * CEO Barra says company will not make names of 15 executives who have left
public * CEO Barra says cooperating fully with Department of Justice and others doing
probes * CEO Barra says general counsel Michael Millikin still employed at company * CEO Barra says has produced over 280,000 kits to repair the cars affected in
recall * CEO Barra says 113,000 cars have been repaired so far in the recall * CEO Barra says we wannt compensation program to reach everybody who lost a
loved one or was injured by bad switch * President Ammann said feinberg will decide who gets compensation independent
from company * CEO Barra says car shutting off in ther case of the cobalt was a safety issue * CEO Barra says company leadership decided who would have to leave the company
as a result of the probe * President Ammann says feinberg will determine size of compensation fund * CEO Barra says of the 15, it was incompetance or misconduct versus someone
who didn't take action * CEO Barra didn't speculate on further costs to the company related to recall * President ammann says if people opt out of compensation fund, they will have
their legal rights; declined to say whether GM would assert its liabillity
shield * CEO Barra says whether she returns to congress to testify is up to lawmakers * President ammann says objective with compensation fund is to be expeditious
as possible, feinberg will determine * CEO Barra says pieces of information and clues didn't get put together to
catch the defective switch * Product development chief Reuss says there are safeguards in place to prevent
a single engineer from changing a part without changing the part number
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* Asx alert-d13 mesmer technology licensed to Booz Allen Hamilton-d13.ax