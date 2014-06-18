DETROIT, June 18 General Motors Co CEO Mary
Barra speaking in Congress:
* CEO Barra says Feinberg will reveal criteria to GM for victim
compensation
fund by end of this month
* CEO Barra says Feinberg has draft protocol of compensation
fund he is getting
comments on
* CEO Barra says compensation fund will seek to capture every
person who
suffered a serious injury due to ignition switch defect
* CEO Barra says known number of deaths linked to defective
ignition switch is
still 13 based on information the company has