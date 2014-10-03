BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
DETROIT Oct 3 General Motors Co : * Recalls 89,294 chevrolet Spark small cars in US for possible latch issue * Says not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the latch issue * Says Spark cars affected from 2013-2015 model years * Recalls 290,107 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible loose part * Says it is aware of 3 crashes and two injuries related to the issue with SRX
and 9-4X * Says recall affects 2010-2015 srx and 2011-2012 9-4x suvs * Says two recalls affect 524,384 cehicles combined including those outside the
US market * Says number of SRX and 9-4X SUVs affected in total is 430,550 * Says number of Spark cars affected overall is 93,834
* Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Sees FY profit of $4.25-$4.50/shr vs est $4.39 (Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)