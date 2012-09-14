DETROIT, Sept 14 General Motors Co : * CFO Ammann says will continue over time to manage the company's pension risks

further beyond what it has already done * CFO says there is increasing price pressure in China * CFO says still a long way for industry market growth in China auto segment,

opportunity remains significant * CFO says company's alliance with French automaker psa remains "on track" * CFO says there is good financial opportunity for chevrolet in Europe