BRIEF-Cutera sees Q1 2017 revenue $26 million to $27 million
* Cutera reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 record revenue and financial results
DETROIT, Sept 21 General Motors Co : * Says is recalling 426,240 chevrolet, Pontiac, saturn sedans in US from model
years 2007 to 2010 * Says the recall is being made to repair condition in which transmission gear
position may not match gear on shifter, which could lead to vehicle rolling
when drivers think they are in park * Says it is aware of four crashes but no injuries due to the condition
* Dynatronics announces 16.6% increase in revenues for fiscal 2017 second quarter
