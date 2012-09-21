DETROIT, Sept 21 General Motors Co : * Says is recalling 426,240 chevrolet, Pontiac, saturn sedans in US from model

years 2007 to 2010 * Says the recall is being made to repair condition in which transmission gear

position may not match gear on shifter, which could lead to vehicle rolling

when drivers think they are in park * Says it is aware of four crashes but no injuries due to the condition