BRIEF-Mitsui & Co says to take 20 pct stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
Dec 19 General Motors Co : * Ally Financial says it has paid back $4.5 billion in debt issued under the
fdic's temporary liquidity guarantee program * Ally says it has now exited the tlgp program
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.