BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
Nov 20 General Motors Co :
* Says not yet had a chance to read and assess the Arizona recall complaint Further company coverage:
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 2 breast cancer study of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* Movado group, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results