DETROIT, Sept 19 As it strives to energize its
Cadillac brand that once dominated the U.S. luxury auto market,
General Motors Co said on Friday it will begin production
of a new "top-end, high-technology car" by the end of 2015.
The as-yet unnamed model will be positioned "above today's
CTS and XTS product lines," and "will add to rather than replace
any model in the portfolio," GM said in a statement.
The new model will be in "the elite class of top-level
luxury cars," said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen in the
statement. He added that the car, which is currently in
development, will be rear wheel drive-oriented, using
"completely new, custom-designed materials on a unique vehicle
architecture."
Its public debut will be in the first half of 2015. It will
be built at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.
Cadillac sales have fallen 4.7 percent through August this
year, and its U.S. sales of 114,000 lag far behind luxury market
leaders BMW and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.
