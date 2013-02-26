Feb 25 General Motors Co wants to pay its
chief executive, Dan Akerson, $11.1 million this year, CNBC
reported, citing related documents.
If the U.S. government approve the plan, Akerson's annual
compensation would increase more than 20 percent compared to
last year, the report said.
Compensation of GM executives is governed by a special
paymaster from the federal government as part of provisions put
in place after GM's U.S.-funded bankruptcy restructuring in
2009.
No determinations has yet been made for 2013 compensation, a
U.S. Treasury Department official told CNBC.
General Motors and U.S. Treasury officials were not
available to comment outside business hours.