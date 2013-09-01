* Auto mkt growth seen slowing to 4-5 pct - GM official
* Growth in past few years has been 7-9 pct
DUBAI, Sept 1 General Motors said it
expected the automobile industry in the Middle East to show
growth that is sustainable, but at a slower rate than in the
last few years, hurt by uncertainty and political crisis in
markets such as Egypt and Syria.
The U.S. automaker temporarily closed its Egyptian assembly
plant outside of Cairo last month, and shut its local office,
after deadly clashes between security forces and supporters of
ousted president Mohamed Mursi.
It later reopened them but was still monitoring the
situation closely.
"For the entire Middle East market we see growth
continuing...maybe not at the rates at which we been growing
over the past few years of 7 to 9 percent but still a
sustainable growth at 4 to 5 percent," John Stadwick, president
and managing director of GM in the Middle East told reporters at
a media gathering.
A growing youth population with rising incomes, and high oil
prices mean growth would continue despite deteriorating
conditions, he added.
Syria may face military action by the United States and
France while street fights continue to rage in Egypt after the
military ousted a Muslim Brotherhood government in a violent
coup in July.
Stadwick said GM's Egyptian business would still exceed the
sales forecasts.
"We do see a downturn in our regional business so far. We'll
get double digit growth (at GM in the Middle East)
year-over-year," added Stadwick. He gave no comparison for GM
sales in the region.
The U.S. carmaker has shifted focus from its home base and
is eyeing a larger presence in emerging markets as well as the
Middle East.
GM's Chevrolet gets about 10 percent of market share in the
Middle East and the company is looking to invest in the region
to grow this share, Stadwick said.
"In the Middle East there are a million people coming into
market every year, 60 percent under 30 years of age. That's why
this is an invest(ment) market. General Motors is going to
invest here," said Stadwick.
About 65 percent of GM's business comes from outside the
United States with biggest markets being Brazil, China, Mexico
and Russia.