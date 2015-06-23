June 23 Goldman Sachs said it prefers Ford Motor
Corp over General Motors Co and downgraded the
largest U.S. automaker's stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing
slowing growth in China and the United States.
Goldman upgraded Ford to "buy" from "neutral", saying Ford's
North America profitability is likely to meaningful grow next
year, while GM's is likely to decline slightly through 2018
after having peaked this year.
While the prospects for growth in China have worsened for
both companies, Ford is less dependent on China than GM, Goldman
wrote in a note to clients.
The brokerage cut its price target on GM stock by $7 to $40.
GM's shares were down 0.9 percent at $35.98 in trading after
the bell. Ford's shares were up 1 percent at $15.45.
Up to Tuesday's close, GM's shares had fallen nearly one
percent in the past one year, Ford's had fallen 9.4 percent.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)