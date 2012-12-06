BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
MUMBAI Dec 6 General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase the price of cars it sells in the country by 1-3 percent from January 2013 due to high input costs and currency fluctuation.
The price hike by General Motors comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit raised prices in October due to rising costs despite a slowdown in the car market in Asia's third-largest economy.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: