MUMBAI Dec 6 General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase the price of cars it sells in the country by 1-3 percent from January 2013 due to high input costs and currency fluctuation.

The price hike by General Motors comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co's Indian unit raised prices in October due to rising costs despite a slowdown in the car market in Asia's third-largest economy.