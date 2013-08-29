Aug 29 General Motors said it would raise the prices of some its vehicles in India by up to 10,000 rupees ($150) from the first week of September, citing a hit on margins due to a weakening rupee.

"The sharp rupee depreciation combined with heavy discounting due to competitive pressure has adversely impacted the margins," said P. Balendran, vice president, GM India.

