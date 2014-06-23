June 23 General Motors Co said Cathy
Clegg would take over as vice president of manufacturing for
North America, effective July 1.
Clegg, who has been with the carmaker for more than three
decades, was previously its vice president of global
manufacturing engineering, the carmaker said in a statement on
Monday. (bit.ly/1lLJxwx)
Clegg had led GM's talks with the United Automobile Workers
in 2011.
She succeeds Gerald Johnson, who was recently named vice
president of operational excellence.
In her new role, Clegg will be responsible for 55 facilities
including assembly, stamping, powertrain and component
operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, GM said.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)