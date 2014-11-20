BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems
* Loxo Oncology announces larotrectinib pan-trk ihc companion diagnostic collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group
FRANKFURT Nov 20 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Thursday said that the Opel brand will build a sports utility vehicle at its factory in Ruesselsheim, Germany, and that the European auto maker will invest 500 million euros ($626 million) in engine production. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Loxo Oncology announces larotrectinib pan-trk ihc companion diagnostic collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group
March 20 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday a combination of its experimental breast cancer drug and chemotherapy slowed disease progression in patients who had relapsed or did not derive enough benefit from prior treatment.
* Sonoco implementing price increases for all rigid paperboard containers in North America