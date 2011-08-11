FRANKFURT Aug 11 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Dan Akerson told a German newspaper that Opel can be
successful with its new cost structure, and reiterated the
European brand was not for sale.
"We would never give Opel away. Opel contributes to our
global size and is not for sale, end of discussion," Akerson
said in an interview published in the Thursday edition of
Financial Times Deutschland.
Akerson underlined his commitment to the European brand in a
bid to quash rumours circulating in Germany that General Motors
may divest the Opel brand, which last year accounted for 13
percent of GM's total sales.
"Unfortunately there are some people in Germany who
apparently have an interest in warming up these rumours,"
Akerson told the paper.
Speculation about Opel's future began in early June with
reports by German media that the European unit could be sold
with possible buyers including Chinese automakers or Volkswagen
AG (VOWG_p.DE).
With its new cost structure, Opel can do much more than
survive, and even become successful, Akerson told FT
Deutschland, adding that General Motors was profitable in Europe
in the second quarter.
Akerson also reiterated the company's expectation that U.S.
auto sales will be close to 13 million vehicles this year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)