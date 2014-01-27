RUESSELSHEIM, Germany Jan 27 General Motors Co's new chief executive, Mary Barra, on Monday said lossmaking European unit Opel was a vital part of the automaker.

"It is no accident that I chose to come to Germany. I thought it was very important to reinforce my commitment to Opel, Opel is clearly a vital part of our company," said Barra, who took the top job earlier this month.

In April 2013, General Motors said it would invest 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to fund 23 new models and 13 new engines by 2016 to overhaul Opel's ageing product range.