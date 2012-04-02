PARIS, April 2 U.S. automaker General Motors
has increased its stake in Peugeot above a 5
percent regulatory threshold after subscribing to the French
company's capital increase last month.
In a filing with France's AMF stock market watchdog dated
March 29, General Motors said it currently holds 7 percent of
Peugeot's capital and 5.78 percent of its voting rights.
PSA Peugeot Citroen on March 27 successfully
completed a 1 billion euro capital increase announced in
February to cement its planned alliance with General Motors
. {ID:nL6E8ERA4F]
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)