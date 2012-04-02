PARIS, April 2 U.S. automaker General Motors has increased its stake in Peugeot above a 5 percent regulatory threshold after subscribing to the French company's capital increase last month.

In a filing with France's AMF stock market watchdog dated March 29, General Motors said it currently holds 7 percent of Peugeot's capital and 5.78 percent of its voting rights.

PSA Peugeot Citroen on March 27 successfully completed a 1 billion euro capital increase announced in February to cement its planned alliance with General Motors . {ID:nL6E8ERA4F]

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)