DETROIT, July 1 General Motors Co said on
Tuesday a "small explosion" at its auto stamping plant in
Marion, Indiana, injured three workers and caused a suspension
of production as the factory was evacuated.
Three workers were sent to Marion General Hospital for
treatment and some others were being treated at the plant and
may need to also be sent to the hospital, GM said in a short
statement.
Fire department and other emergency responders "have the
situation under control," GM's statement said.
A GM spokesman said he was not yet sure when production
would resume at the plant, which makes auto parts for GM
vehicles.
GM's website said that the plant employs about 1,600 workers
on three daily shifts.
