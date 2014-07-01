(Updates with four additional workers treated at scene)
DETROIT, July 1 One worker was killed on Tuesday
and eight others hurt in a chemical explosion at a General
Motors Co auto stamping plant in Marion, Indiana, the
company said.
Four injured workers were being treated for
non-life-threatening injuries at Marion General Hospital. Four
additional workers were treated for injuries at the scene, GM
said.
Production at the Marion Metal Center was suspended after
the early afternoon incident, GM said.
The plant's first shift was sent home and the second shift
was canceled. The third shift was expected to work at its normal
time, GM said.
The plant stamps sheet metal into auto parts for a variety
of GM vehicles including full-size pickup trucks made at nearby
Fort Wayne, Indiana. It employs 1,600 people.
An investigation of the incident is under way, GM said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Additional reporting by Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter
Cooney)