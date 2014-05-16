* GM $35 mln fine is most allowed under U.S. transport
agency
* GM: 'Working hard' to improve response to safety issues
* Automaker agrees to give U.S. 'unprecedented oversight'
-DOT
* GM broke the law: Transportation Secretary Foxx
* Fine of $35 mln is merely a 'slap on wrist' -consumer
group
By Eric Beech and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, May 16 General Motors Co was
slapped on Friday with a $35 million U.S. fine for its delayed
response to an ignition switch defect in millions of vehicles,
as federal regulators accused a long line of company officials
of concealing a problem that is linked to at least 13 deaths.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced the
fine, which is the maximum the agency can impose. Other
investigations into the automaker's handling of the recall are
being conducted by the federal government and could come with
more severe punishments.
It was unclear how those additional probes might be
influenced by Friday's actions by the Obama administration,
especially after Foxx declared: "What GM did was break the law
... They failed to meet their public safety obligations."
The ignition-switch defect was originally noticed by the
largest U.S. automaker more than a decade ago.
But the first recalls began only in February of this year,
despite years of consumer complaints.
Furthermore, the acting chief of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), David Friedman, told
reporters that GM employees ranging from engineers "all the way
up through executives" were aware of the information years
before the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
He did not name the executives, and said there was no
information that Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra had earlier
knowledge about the problems. Barra took over as CEO in
mid-January, becoming the first female to head a major
automaker.
Friedman also slammed GM's "corporate philosophy" and
pointed to internal training documents that discouraged
engineers from using the words "safety" and "defect" when
identifying product risks.
CLOSER SCRUTINY
Besides announcing the $35 million fine, officials said that
GM will come under closer scrutiny by federal regulators.
The automaker will be required to hold regular meetings with
NHTSA to report on efforts to catch safety problems and it also
must give the agency monthly reports on any emerging defect
issues.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
criticized NHTSA for failing to spot the defect earlier. "There
is no question NHTSA bears part of the blame, a large part," he
said.
The faulty ignition switches on Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn
Ions and other GM vehicles can cause their engines to stall,
which in turn prevents air bags from deploying during crashes.
Also, power steering and power brakes do not operate when the
ignition switch unexpectedly moves from the "on" position to the
"accessory" position.
The fine is far from the end of GM's problems.
Congress, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and several states are conducting their own
investigations, and GM's internal probe is expected to be
completed within the next two weeks. The company is also
weighing whether and how to broadly compensate victims.
Carl Tobias, who teaches tort and product liability law at
the University of Richmond School of Law, said that while the
NHTSA probe is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation,
"I think it plays back on the DOJ investigation and I'm sure
they will take it into account."
He added that GM's admission that it failed to make a timely
report of the ignition defect could increase the company's
exposure to civil lawsuits "principally because people could
have gotten hurt in the interim when GM wasn't making sufficient
and timely reports to NHTSA."
The consumer group Center for Auto Safety called the $35
million fine a "slap on the wrist to a hundred billion dollar
corporation." It called on the Justice Department to impose a
fine of at least $1 billion on GM.
SHAKEUP
GM in recent months has been trying to demonstrate that it
is taking quality issues seriously, shaking up its internal
safety team and taking other steps that it says will help
protect consumers.
But consumer advocates have accused GM of resisting moves
such as urging owners of the recalled cars to park them
immediately until they are repaired.
Under the steps announced by the government on Friday, GM
also agreed to take part in "unprecedented oversight
requirements," including providing full access to its internal
investigation and notifying the government of any changes to
GM's effort to make repair parts, the government said.
Transportation Secretary Foxx and NHTSA also used Friday's
announcement to push Congress to reset the maximum financial
penalty to $300 million from $35 million. Prospects for passage
of such legislation this year are uncertain.
GM shares closed down slightly more than 1 percent at $34.00
on Friday, recovering somewhat from a drop of 2.5 percent
earlier in the session.
In a statement, GM confirmed it would pay the fine.
"We are working hard to improve our ability to identify and
respond to safety issues," said Jeff Boyer, vice president of
Global Vehicle Safety, who is assigned to integrate safety
policies across the company.
Friday's announcement on GM came a day after the automaker
announced five separate recalls covering nearly 3 million
vehicles worldwide because of tail lamp malfunctions and
potential faulty brakes.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit,
Richard Cowan and Eric Beech in Washington, and Jessica Dye in
New York; Writing by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; editing by
Bill Trott, Karey Van Hall and Matthew Lewis)