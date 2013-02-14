DETROIT Feb 14 General Motors Co earnings
conference call with CEO Dan Akerson and CFO Dan Ammann:
* CFO says company does not expect to have mandatory
contributions to its US
qualified pension plans for at least five years, and no
current plans to make
contributions this year
* GM says devaluation of Venezuelan currency is expected to
have a $200 million
unfavorable special item impact in Q1 of 2013
* CEO Akerson says hopes to wrap up talks with IG Metall labor
union in Germany
this quarter
* CEO says relationship with PSA Peugeot Citroen is good
* CEO declines to comment on whether company will build
chevrolet vehicles in
its Opel plants in Europe