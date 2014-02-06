BRIEF-SI Financial Group says unit to sell Trust and Asset Management division - SEC Filing
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
DETROIT Feb 6 General Motors Co CEO Mary barra and CFO Chuck Stevens onconference call: * CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013 * CFO says expects Q1 earnings to account for 10-15 percent of total calendar
year earnings * CFO says Q1 earnings will be weaker than typical season trends * CFO says margins to rise in North America through mid decade * CEO Barra says GM will maintain its pace of product rollouts in US through
next several years * CFO says price headwinds in China will be offset by new products and company
will look to maintain margins in 9 percent range * CEO says will maintain pricing discipline on full-size pickup truck, but will
respond to competitors * CEO says wants to continue to maintain "fortress balance sheet" and operate
profitably everywhere the company operates * CFO says impact on US sales in January was mostly weather related
* On March 21 subsidiary announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell Bank's Trust and Asset Management division
March 21 Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a drop in quarterly gross margin that overshadowed a higher-than-expected profit, as the company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index barely rose on Tuesday as some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.