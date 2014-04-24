DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co : * CFO says "seeing real progress in Europe" * CFO says too early to say outcome of Kenneth Feinberg's work on victims

compensation fund on recalls * CFO says too early to predict if there will be more charges for recall * CFO says of $1.3 billion recall charges, $300 million are to cover courtesy

cars * CFO says two assembly lines running at Delphi plant making replacement switch

parts; third line to start in summer