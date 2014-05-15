DETROIT May 15 General Motors Co : * Announces five recalls covering 2.7 million vehicles in the United States * Says largest recall, covering more than 2.4 million cars is for taillamp

malfunctions * Says another recall covers more than 103,000 Chevy Corvette cars for loss of

low-beam head lamps * Says it expects to take charge of about $200 million in the second quarter,

mostly for the cost of recall-related repairs * Global vehicle safety chief Boyer says company has "redoubled our efforts to

expedite and resolve current reviews in process."