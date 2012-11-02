PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 2 General Motors Co : * Ally CEO michael carpenter says lender has 'high degree of interest' from
'multiple parties' for latam and Europe operations * Carpenter: ally thinks good time to sell msr, but doesn't have to sell * Ally finance executive jeff brown says cost control will be focus in 2013 * Brown: ally doesn't expect strong mortgage results to repeat in future due to
sale plans * CFO james mackey says ally will have little or no mortgage servicing business
if sale occurs * Carpenter: ally's priority is to use sale proceeds to treasury but needs fed
approval for how much it pays back * Carpenter: international sales should be completed in first quarter but could
roll into second quarter
Feb 21 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)