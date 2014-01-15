DETROIT Jan 14 A top executive with General Motors said on Tuesday a planned shutdown of the automaker's plants in Australia could present a windfall to the company's other facilities in the Pacific region.

Stefan Jacoby, GM's new international operations chief, said there was a "good likelihood" South Korea would ship more cars to Australia.

"We are building our puzzle pieces together for the international markets," Jacoby told reporters.

"Korea is producing high-quality cars. It will have a major role in our manufacturing set-up in the region and there is a free trade agreement coming up between Australia and Korea," he said.

"So there is a good likelihood that Korea will play a major role also in delivering cars to Australia for General Motors," he said. Jacoby said no decision had been made yet.

General Motors said last month it would stop making cars in Australia by 2017 due to high costs and a cripplingly strong currency.