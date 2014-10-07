Oct 7 G-Energy SA :

* Says Starhedge SA buys 1.8 million shares in the company

* Says Starhedge SA increases its stake in the company from 75.08 pct to 86.15 pct

* Says folllowing the purchase, Starhedge SA holds status of its dominant investor and over 90 pct of all the votes in the company Source text for Eikon:

