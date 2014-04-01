April 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday defended its proposal to require generic drugmakers to
update the prescribing information on their products if they
become aware of new safety information, a move the industry says
will open them to product liability lawsuits and raise drug
costs.
Speaking at a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives
health subcommittee, Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's top
pharmaceuticals official, said the move is needed to "create
parity" between branded and generic drug makers regarding
labeling changes.
Generic drugmakers are not currently allowed to alter the
labels on their products without prior agency approval since
generic drugs are supposed to be the same as their brand name
counterparts, from the active ingredient to dose strength to the
information on the label. Any changes to the label must be made
by the branded company. Generic manufacturers are required to
follow suit.
The rationale goes back to the passage of the Hatch-Waxman
act of 1984, under which generic drugmakers were exempt from
having to conduct expensive clinical trials in humans if they
could show, based on laboratory tests, that their drugs were the
same as the branded drug that being copied.
The FDA for many years argued that in order to maintain the
"sameness" concept, only brand companies should be able to
update the labels.
But in 2011 the Supreme Court ruled that the FDA's
prohibition on label changes meant generic drugmakers should not
be held accountable for failure to warn against risk. As a
result, consumers taking a brand name drug can have legal
recourse if they are injured by a drug while those taking a
generic typically do not.
Now the FDA wants to unshackle generic drugmakers and allow
them to make such changes.
Today, more than 80 percent of prescriptions are written for
generic drugs. In about 45 percent of cases the branded version
is no longer available, which means no company is responsible
for updating safety data. Woodcock said the proposed rule would
require both generic and branded manufacturer stand behind their
products.
"The goal is to make sure the whole system is searching for
safety problems and updating labels when they are found," she
said.
The generic drug industry is lobbying aggressively against
the proposal, and paints a dire picture if the rule were to be
finalized.
"The proposed rule would expose generic drug manufacturers
to substantial new tort liability costs, which in turn would
require them to adjust prices to stay in business, withdraw
products, or decline to launch new affordable versions of brand
medicines," Ralph Neas, president of the Generic Pharmaceutical
Association told the committee.
Proponents of the measure say generic drugmakers will not be
taking on any more liability than they did before the Supreme
Court ruling three years ago, and they note that prices did not
go down with the implied reduction in liability risk after the
court's ruling.
"With greater ability to make prompt safety updates, the
proposed rule should help avoid liability, as compared to the
circumstances prior to June 11," Allison Zieve, general counsel
at the drug safety watchdog Public Citizen, said. "The rule will
help prevent injuries from occurring in the first place."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Andrew Hay)