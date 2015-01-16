Jan 16 Euronext:

* On Jan. 16 the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF)announced the result of the buyback offer of Generix on its own shares

* Offer concerned the repurchase of 3,636,363 Generix shares, at a price per share of 2.20 euros, in order to cancel the aforementionned shares

* Number of shares tendered to the Generix offer: 10,148,899

* An average of about 35.83 pct of the Generix shares declared by each shareholder was accepted for repurchase Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)