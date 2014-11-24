Nov 24 Generix SA :

* H1 revenue 24.9 million euros versus 24.2 million euros last year

* H1 net loss 0.9 million euros versus income of 0.3 million euros last year

* Sees strong acceleration in signature of new SaaS contracts in H2 which will allow further increase in recurrence rate and in profitability, once projects are deployed