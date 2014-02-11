Feb 11 U.S. railway Genesee & Wyoming Inc
has cut speeds of trains moving crude oil and increased
inspections in the aftermath of a fiery derailment involving one
of its trains in rural Alabama last year, Chief Operating
Officer David Brown told analysts on Tuesday.
Twenty-five railcars carrying crude that was part of a
90-car train derailed in early November. Genesee said at the
time that data recorders showed the train was going slower than
the 40-mph speed limit. Brown told analysts during a quarterly
earnings call that the company cut speeds and increased
inspections to increase precautions when transporting crude.
The Alabama derailment and fire is among several accidents
in recent months involving crude trains that has increased
regulatory scrutiny. No one was hurt in the Alabama incident.